Intel co-founder Gordon Moore, author of 'Moore's Law' that helped drive computer revolution, dies at 94

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...Illinois...Missouri...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam and Cairo.

.Rain that fell overnight combined with the additional rainfall
expected into tonight will result in rises on the Ohio River.  The
river is forecast to go over flood stage at six locations.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO SUNDAY,
APRIL 02...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night to Sunday, April 02.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 18.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Monday morning to a crest of 42.4 feet Thursday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday, April
02.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT TO SUNDAY,
APRIL 02...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From late Monday night to Sunday, April 02.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 24.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Tuesday morning to a crest of 38.4 feet early Friday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday, April
02.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, Indiana and western
Kentucky, including the following counties, in southern Illinois,
Gallatin and Hardin. In Indiana, Posey, Vanderburgh and Warrick.
In western Kentucky, Crittenden, Henderson, Union and Webster.

* WHEN...Until 200 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is
imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 811 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Henderson, Boonville, Newburgh, Morganfield,
Marion, Chandler, Sturgis, Breckinridge Center, Melody Hill,
Darmstadt, Clay, Rosiclare, Uniontown, Corydon, Kasson,
Elberfeld, Cave-in-Rock, Waverly and Elizabethtown.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Weather Alert

...Strong Gusty Winds...

Strong gusty winds have developed behind the back edge of the rain
this evening. Wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph will be possible after
the rain ends late this evening and overnight. The gusty winds
may knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT/2 AM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT/2 AM EDT/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Total rainfall amounts between 2 to 4 inches are expected
across the watch area. Locally up to 5 inches is possible,
especially where thunderstorms occur or repeat over the same
areas. These amounts may lead to flooding of creeks, streams,
and roads.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CDT /4 AM EDT/ TO
NOON CDT /1 PM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Gibson, Pike, Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick and Spencer
Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 AM CDT /4 AM EDT/ to noon CDT /1 PM EDT/
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Intel co-founder Gordon Moore, author of 'Moore's Law' that helped drive computer revolution, dies at 94

Intel co-founder Gordon Moore, pictured here in 2000 in Stanford, California, died on March 24 at the age of 94, the company announced.

 Paul Sakuma/AP

Intel co-founder Gordon Moore, a pioneer in the semiconductor industry whose "Moore's Law" predicted a steady rise in computing power for decades, died Friday at the age of 94, the company announced.

Intel and Moore's family philanthropic foundation said he died surrounded by family at his home in Hawaii.

Co-launching Intel in 1968, Moore was the rolled-up-sleeves engineer within a triumvirate of technology luminaries that eventually put "Intel Inside" processors in more than 80% of the world's personal computers.

In an article he wrote in 1965, Moore observed that, thanks to improvements in technology, the number of transistors on microchips had roughly doubled every year since integrated circuits were invented a few years before.

His prediction that the trend would continue became known as "Moore's Law" and, later amended to every two years, it helped push Intel and rival chipmakers to aggressively target their research and development resources to make sure that rule of thumb came true.

"Integrated circuits will lead to such wonders as home computers - or at least terminals connected to a central computer - automatic controls for automobiles, and personal portable communications equipment," Moore wrote in his paper, two decades before the PC revolution and more than 40 years before Apple launched the iPhone.

After Moore's article, chips became more efficient and less expensive at an exponential rate, helping drive much of the world's technological progress for half a century and allowing the advent of not just personal computers, but the internet and Silicon Valley giants like Apple, Facebook and Google.

"It sure is nice to be at the right place at the right time," Moore said in an interview around 2005. "I was very fortunate to get into the semiconductor industry in its infancy. And I had an opportunity to grow from the time where we couldn't make a single silicon transistor to the time where we put 1.7 billion of them on one chip! It's been a phenomenal ride."

In recent years, Intel rivals such as Nvidia have contended that Moore's Law no longer holds as improvements in chip manufacturing have slowed down.

But despite manufacturing stumbles that have caused Intel to lose market share in recent years, current CEO Pat Gelsinger has said he believes Moore's Law still holds as the company invests billions of dollars in a turnaround effort.

'Accidental entrepreneur'

Even though he predicted the PC movement, Moore told Forbes magazine that he did not buy a home computer himself until the late 1980s.

A San Francisco native, Moore earned a Ph.D. in chemistry and physics in 1954 at the California Institute of Technology.

He went to work at the Shockley Semiconductor Laboratory where he met future Intel cofounder Robert Noyce. Part of the "traitorous eight," they departed in 1957 to launch Fairchild Semiconductor. In 1968, Moore and Noyce left Fairchild to start the memory chip company soon to be named Intel, an abbreviation of Integrated Electronics.

Moore and Noyce's first hire was another Fairchild colleague, Andy Grove, who would lead Intel through much of its explosive growth in the 1980s and 1990s.

Moore described himself to Fortune magazine as an "accidental entrepreneur" who had no burning urge to start a company -- but he, Noyce and Grove formed a powerhouse partnership.

While Noyce had theories about how to solve chip engineering problems, Moore was the person who rolled up his sleeves and spent countless hours tweaking transistors and refining Noyce's broad and sometimes ill-defined ideas, efforts that often paid off. Grove filled out the group as Intel's operations and management expert.

Moore's obvious talent also inspired other engineers working for him, and, under his and Noyce's leadership, Intel invented the microprocessors that would open the way to the personal computer revolution.

He was executive president until 1975 although he and CEO Noyce considered themselves equals. From 1979 to 1987 Moore was chairman and CEO and he remained chairman until 1997.

In 2023 Forbes magazine estimated his net worth at $7.2 billion.

Moore was a longtime sport fisherman, pursuing his passion all over the world and in 2000 he and his wife, Betty, started a foundation that focused on environmental causes. The foundation, which took on projects such as protecting the Amazon River basin and salmon streams in the US, Canada and Russia, was funded by Moore's donation of some $5 billion in Intel stock.

He also gave hundreds of millions to his alma mater, the California Institute of Technology, to keep it at the forefront of technology and science, and backed the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence project known as SETI.

Moore received a Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, from President George W. Bush in 2002. He and his wife had two children.

