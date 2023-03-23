Interpol confirms arrest of crypto fugitive Do Kwon in Montenegro

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois...
Missouri...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers, Shawneetown,
Olmsted and Cairo.

.Widespread heavy rainfall is expected tonight into Friday night
across the area.  Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with localized
higher amounts will likely cause significant rises on the Ohio
River.  Based on the current rainfall forecast, many locations are
expected to go above flood stage next week.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO SUNDAY, APRIL
02...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night to Sunday, April 02.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 18.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Monday morning to a crest of 41.7 feet Wednesday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, April
01.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Carlisle,
Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson, Livingston, McCracken, McLean,
Union KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler,
Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley,
Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff is expected to result in flooding of
rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone
locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Some
areas may experience more widespread and significant flash
flooding with road closures and washouts, water entering normally
dry areas, and dangerous travel conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Periods of rain and thunderstorms are forecast to begin
tonight and persist through Friday night. 2 to 4 inches of
rain is expected over the region and locally higher amounts
are possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Interpol confirms arrest of crypto fugitive Do Kwon in Montenegro

  • Updated
Interpol says a man arrested in Montenegro is Kwon Do-hyeong, also known as Do Kwon, the disgraced founder of a collapsed crypto company who is wanted in South Korea and the United States on fraud and other charges.

Kwon, a South Korean national, founded the blockchain platform behind the TerraUSD stablecoin and its sister coin Luna. Both coins lost their value in a matter of days in May 2022, wiping about $40 billion from the crypto market and setting off panic across the speculative sector.

Kwon's identity was confirmed through a fingerprint match, Interpol's national central bureau in Seoul told CNN on Friday.

A day earlier, Montenegrin Internal Affairs Minister Filip Adžić wrote on social media that a man believed to be Kwon was arrested in the capital Podgorica.

"He was arrested at the airport with counterfeit documentation and is wanted by several countries, including the USA, South Korea, and Singapore," Adžić said in a Facebook post.

Kwon was based in Singapore while running the blockchain platform Terraform Labs. Seoul prosecutors told CNN in December that the crypto entrepreneur was believed to be in Serbia, where he was in hiding after leaving Singapore via Dubai.

In September, a South Korean court issued an arrest warrant for Kwon, after he was accused of fraud by investors in the country in the wake of the collapse of his company.

Kwon has been charged with fraud and breaches of South Korea's capital markets law. He said in October that he didn't believe the charges were legitimate, and claimed they were "politically motivated."

The crypto developer has repeatedly claimed on Twitter that he was not "on the run," but refused to disclose his whereabouts due to worries about his personal security.

Terraform Labs was behind TerraUSD, a stablecoin which in theory was meant to retain a $1 price point.

The collapse of TerraUSD and Luna, two linked coins, kick started the so-called "crypto winter," from which the industry was struggling to recover even as it experienced another huge blow from the fall of crypto exchange FTX in November.

-- CNN's Jake Kwon contributed reporting

