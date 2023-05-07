'It was nonstop': Survivors describe horror of Texas mall shooting that killed 8 people

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Indiana and western Kentucky, including the following counties, in Indiana, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Daviess, Henderson, McLean, Union and Webster. * WHEN...Until 200 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1056 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in additional minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Evansville, Owensboro, Henderson, Mount Vernon, Boonville, Newburgh, Morganfield, Chandler, Calhoun, Melody Hill, Breckinridge Center, Sebree, Corydon, Robards, St. Joseph, Beech Grove, Stanley, Kasson, Eureka and Blairsville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&