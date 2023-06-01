 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
FRIDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for Friday
for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Friday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

JPMorgan is closing 25% of First Republic’s branches

A pedestrian walks by a First Republic Bank office on March 16 in San Francisco, California.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — JPMorgan Chase is pulling the plug on 21 branches acquired during its takeover of failed regional bank First Republic.

In a statement on Thursday, JPMorgan said a quarter of First Republic’s 84 branches will shut by the end of the year.

“These locations have relatively low transaction volumes and are generally within a short drive from another First Republic office,” JPMorgan said in the statement. “Clients should expect to continue to receive the same level of service with seamless access to their money.”

JPMorgan (JPM) declined to say which branches will be shut.

First Republic catered to wealthy clients, with branches in ritzy locations including Palm Beach, Florida, Beverly Hills, California and Greenwich, Connecticut.

A JPMorgan spokesperson told CNN about 100 employees in the branches that are closing will be offered a six-month transition assignment. Following that, the spokesperson said those employees will be eligible to apply for an open job at the bank, which has about 13,000 open roles. If they don’t find a job with JPMorgan, the bank will help them find a job elsewhere, the spokesperson said.

Last month, JPMorgan agreed to buy most of First Republic’s assets following the San Francisco-based regional bank’s seizure by the government.

JPMorgan is moving to swiftly slim down First Republic, including by cutting workers. Last week, JPMorgan informed about 1,000 First Republic Bank employees they will no longer have jobs.

First Republic’s failure marked the second-biggest banking failure in US history and came just weeks after the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

