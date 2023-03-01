Jury begins deliberating in Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and most of west Kentucky. * WHEN...From 6 PM CST this evening through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...We are concerned about driver safety late tonight into Friday morning. The risk for flash flooding will rise substantially before daylight and may pose a significant danger for morning commuters and those heading to school. Some homes and businesses may be affected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Heavy rainfall is expected with widespread showers and thunderstorms. The showers and storms will increase this evening. The concern for flash flooding will increase from around Midnight and continue through Friday morning. Widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain is likely, with some amounts possibly reaching 5 to 6 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flash Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&