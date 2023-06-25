 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 379 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /11 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

DAVIESS               HENDERSON             HOPKINS
MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG            UNION
WEBSTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOONVILLE, CALHOUN, DIXON,
EVANSVILLE, FORT BRANCH, GREENVILLE, HENDERSON, MADISONVILLE,
MORGANFIELD, OWENSBORO, PETERSBURG, POSEYVILLE, AND ROCKPORT.

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central White,
northeastern Gallatin, southwestern Vanderburgh, southern Posey,
western Henderson and northeastern Union Counties through 415 PM
CDT...

At 322 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Ridgway, or 10 miles north of Shawneetown, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Mount Vernon, Uniontown and Corydon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify rapidly, so be certain to monitor local
radio stations and available television stations for additional
information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southwestern
Indiana...and northwestern Kentucky.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Kansas City shooting leaves 3 people dead and 5 injured

Kansas City shooting leaves 3 people dead and 5 injured

At least eight people were shot, three fatally, on June 25 in Kansas City, Missouri.

 KSHB

(CNN) — At least three people were killed – two men and one woman – and five others were injured after a Sunday morning shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

Around 4:30 a.m. local time, police responded to the scene on 57th St. and Prospect Ave., where preliminary information indicated there was a large gathering of people in a parking lot.

Officers found three people dead, and they later determined five other people had arrived at various hospitals by ambulance or private vehicle with “non-life threatening injuries,” police said in a news release.

No suspects have been apprehended, but police said they are “confident that there are many witnesses to this incident that would have valuable information.”

“If anyone was in or around the area at this time and saw or heard anything they are asked to contact Homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS,” the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said in a statement.

Police are offering a reward of “up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.”

Police said they are working with Partners for Peace “to monitor risks for retaliation and provide social services to affected residents.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.