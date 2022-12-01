 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In southwest Indiana, the counties of Posey,
Vanderburgh, Warrick, Gibson, and Pike. In southern Illinois,
counties along and north of Highway 13. In southeast Missouri,
Perry County.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds from the south will create
dangerous crosswinds for vehicles traveling on east-west
highways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Kanye West is no longer acquiring Parler, company says

  • 0

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West will no longer be acquiring Parler, the alternative social media platform favored by conservatives including some far-right extremists, the company announced on Thursday. West has legally changed his name to Ye.

The decision to abandon the deal was mutual, Parler tweeted.

In a statement, Parler's parent, Parlement Technologies, said it "has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler. This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November. Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community."

CNN has reached out to a representative for Ye for comment.

Ye's ongoing business difficulties were a factor in the mutual decision, a person familiar with the matter told CNN.

In recent weeks, Ye has seen a number of lucrative business deals evaporate over his antisemitic remarks. In October, sportswear maker Adidas said it had ended its partnership with Ye. Other partnerships, including with Gap and Balenciaga, have also ended. And earlier this week, Ye claimed on a right-wing podcast that the Internal Revenue Service has frozen several of his accounts over an unpaid tax bill worth $50 million.

Ye's intent to purchase Parler was first announced in October.

The-CNN-Wire

