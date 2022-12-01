Kanye West is no longer acquiring Parler, company says

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In southwest Indiana, the counties of Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick, Gibson, and Pike. In southern Illinois, counties along and north of Highway 13. In southeast Missouri, Perry County. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds from the south will create dangerous crosswinds for vehicles traveling on east-west highways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&