...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON...

Northwest winds will be sustained at 10 to 15 mph with wind gusts
in the 20 to 25 mph range this afternoon. Relative humidity
values are expected to drop to around 20 to 30 percent this
afternoon. The combination of dry air, gusty winds and the
continued drought conditions, will lead to elevated fire danger
this afternoon. Grass fires, field fires and wildfires will spread
more rapidly than normal this afternoon. Be sure to follow local
burn bans and be very careful with anything that could ignite a
fire.

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing. This will effectively end the growing season.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.

Kanye West to acquire conservative social media platform Parler

Kanye West is acquiring Parler, the alternative social media platform favored by many conservatives.

Parler's parent company announced the deal on Monday morning, saying West had made "a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again."

The acquisition comes after West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, was temporarily locked by Twitter this month over an antisemitic tweet.

Exact terms of the Parler deal weren't disclosed, though Parler said it must still enter into a definitive agreement with West and expects to close in the fourth quarter. Parler's parent, Parlement Technologies, would remain involved by providing technical services and cloud support.

Buying Parler could make West the latest celebrity owner of a social media platform after former President Donald Trump's bid to win over conservatives with Truth Social and Tesla CEO Elon Musk's proposed acquisition of Twitter.

"In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves," West said in a release by Parler.

In the weeks following the Jan. 6 riots, Parler was removed from both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for what the companies said was a failure to adequately moderate violent rhetoric on the platform. Parler has since been restored to both app stores after making changes to its content moderation practices.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

