Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
/11 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 110
to 115.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT /11 PM EDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Kevin Hart ends up in wheelchair after being ‘dumbest man alive’

(CNN) — Trying to do “young stuff” has temporarily landed Kevin Hart in a wheelchair.

That’s according to the movie star, who posted a video on his verified Instagram account in which the caption reads in part, “I got to be the dumbest man alive!!!!!”

Using some expletives in both the caption and the video, Hart recounted how he tried to race his friend, former NFL player Stevan Ridley, in a 40-yard dash and ended up injuring himself.

“Ladies and gentleman, the age 40 is real,” Hart said. “All my men, women out there 40 years old and above, it’s not a game. Respect that age.”

He then announced that he was in a wheelchair for trying to do some “young man stuff.”

Hart said he bet Ridley he could beat him in the sprint, but was humbled.

“I tore my lower abdomen, my abductors are torn,” he revealed. “I don’t know what that is but I tore them. I tore those too. I can’t walk.”

Hart, 44, also referred to himself as the “stupidest man alive” in answer to a question as to why he was even racing in the first place.

Ridley took to his Instagram stories to respond to Hart’s video.

“I SAW @TOMBRADY DO IT AT YOUR AGE SO I FIGURED YOU HAD THE JOICE TOO BIG BRO!” Ridley wrote, referring to his former New England Patriots teammate. “MY BAD @KEVINHARTFOREAL! HEAL UP AND PEEKP MAKING US ALL LAUGH!”

In 2019, Hart suffered “major back injuries” following a car crash.

