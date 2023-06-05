 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone or in the air for
today, Monday, June 5th for the following Southwest Indiana
counties,


Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT Monday
night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Lightning strike likely caused fire that destroyed historic church

Lightning strike likely caused fire that destroyed historic church

An historic church in Spencer was destroyed in a fire that was apparently started after the steeple was struck by lightning.

SPENCER, Massachusetts (WBZ) -- A historic church in Massachusetts was destroyed in a fire that was apparently started after the steeple was struck by lightning.

The First Congregational Church of Spencer stood on Main Street for 280 years as a place of worship. It quickly went up in flames after a thunderstorm Friday afternoon.

Investigators believe the fire started in the steeple before it collapsed onto the rest of the church, which had opened in 1743.

Firefighters were able to pull back in time before the steeple fell apart in the flames.

"All I heard was a big boom, I don't like thunderstorms and I was scared and when I came out I couldn't even believe the church was on fire. It was terrible," said witness Krystal Sanchez.

"It's not what we want ever no," said Pastor Dr. Bruce MacLeod. "It could have been horrific."

McLeod said parishioners are "broken hearted." "There are no words," he told WBZ-TV.

"It was sad. There was a lot of people were crying. One lady was on her knees on the ground saying, 'I got baptized here.' It's just sad to see that," said witness Jeff Magierowlski.

"Anytime God's buildings have a problem it takes that many prayers away from congregating," said Spencer resident Pat L'Heureux.

The church was destroyed by a fire once other time, back in 1862. It was rebuilt and reopened a year later.

"People are deeply attached, so it's going to be really hard for folks to figure out what comes next," MacLeod said.