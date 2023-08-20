Listeria warning issued after three deaths linked to contaminated ice cream machines

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for today
through Wednesday August 23rd for the following Southwest Indiana
counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
/11 PM EDT/ FRIDAY...
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
114.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT /11 PM EDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Listeria warning issued after three deaths linked to contaminated ice cream machines

Three people have died and three others have been hospitalized after drinking milkshakes contaminated with Listeria bacteria from a restaurant in Tacoma, Washington, health officials say.

 BSIP/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

(CNN) — Three people have died and three others have been hospitalized after drinking milkshakes contaminated with Listeria bacteria from a restaurant in Tacoma, Washington, health officials say.

Investigators found the outbreak was linked to ice cream machines that were not cleaned properly at a Frugals restaurant in Tacoma, according to a release from the Washington State Department of Health. Listeria can affect people up to 70 days after consumption and the machines were used through August 7, the release said.

CNN has reached out to Frugals but has not immediately heard back.

The six individuals were hospitalized between February 27 and July 22 and genetic fingerprinting from the bacteria inside the milkshakes showed it was the same strain of Listeria that triggered the hospitalizations, the health department says.

Two of the three who survived said they had a milkshake from the same Frugals in Tacoma before getting sick.

Symptoms of Listeria infection include fever and muscle aches, and sometimes diarrhea or other gastrointestinal problems. Other symptoms are headache, confusion and convulsions.

The health department said no other Frugals restaurants are believed to be affected by the outbreak.

Anyone who ate at the Tacoma restaurant between May 29 and August 7 and is showing symptoms of Listeria is urged to contact a doctor, the agency cautioned.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Listeria monocytogene bacteria causes an estimated 1,600 cases of listeriosis in the United States annually. Around 260 people die from the disease each year.

It typically affects older adults, pregnant women, infants and adults with compromised immune systems.

Pregnant women are approximately 10 times more likely to get listeriosis, and pregnant Hispanic women are 24 times more likely, according to the CDC.

