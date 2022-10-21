Longtime NBA referee Tony Brown dies at 55 after battle with cancer

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Danger will continue this weekend... With no rain in the forecast until early next week, moderate to severe drought conditions will continue. Although there will be some modest increase in humidity, gusty south winds will again result in elevated fire danger across the region today and Sunday. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes or other pyrotechnics can ignite grass and other fine flammables, which would spread quickly in this environment.