Louisiana man charged with molestation of child he babysat

Shreveport man charged with molestation of child he babysat

Hunter Brown is free on bond following his arrest last month for molestation of a juvenile.

 Caddo Parish sheriff/KTBS

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) -- A Shreveport man is free on bond following his arrest last month for molestation of a juvenile.

Hunter Brown, 24, was arrested Dec. 30. He posted a $250,000 bond on Friday.

Caddo Parish sheriff's investigators began looking into Brown after receiving a complaint in early December. Hunter is accused of touching a 5-year-old child in what the sheriff's office said was a sexually inappropriate manner.

The alleged incident took place last summer while Hunter babysat a child in his home.