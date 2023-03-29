 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam.
Ohio River at Cairo.
Ohio River at Mount Vernon.
Ohio River at Shawneetown.
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam.
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

.Minor flooding is occurring at several points along the lower Ohio
River. The river is forecast to crest in minor flood at all forecast
points from Wednesday to Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 40.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.2
feet tomorrow. It will then fall below flood stage late
Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Louisiana man now faces 9,100-plus counts child porn, animal sexual abuse

  • Updated
Shreveport man now faces 9,100-plus counts child porn, animal sexual abuse

Wayne Parks now faces 9,100-plus counts of child porn and animal sexual abuse.

 Caddo Parish sheriff/KTBS

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) -- Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office have found more files on an electronic device belonging to Wayne Parks.

After a further forensic examination of Parks' devices, an additional 8,417 files (videos and images) of child pornography were found on his electronic devices, detputies said. These files were verified through National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to be known victims of child pornography.

Parks’ charges have been upgraded to a total of 9,181 counts possession pornography involving juveniles and 82 counts of sexual abuse of an animal.

He is currently housed in the Caddo Correctional Facility. A bond has not been set in this investigation.