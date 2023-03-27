 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Hardin, Crittenden, Union and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Spencer, Henderson, Daviess,
Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Henderson, Vanderburgh,
Union and Posey Counties.

.Recent heavy rainfall is resulting in rises on the Ohio River. The
river is forecast to rise above flood stage at several locations
during the first half of the week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 38.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CDT Monday was 38.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.7
feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Lyft announces new CEO, says co-founders will step aside from management positions

Lyft announced on Monday that Amazon veteran David Risher will join as chief executive next month, and that co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer will step down from their management positions at the ride-hailing company.

Green, who is currently the CEO, will be succeeded by Risher effective April 17, the company said in a statement. Zimmer, Lyft's president, will also step down from his role as of June 30, the company said. Both Green and Zimmer will stay on at Lyft in non-executive roles as chair and vice chair of the Lyft board, respectively. No replacement for Zimmer was named.

The leadership shakeup at the ride-hailing company comes as it has struggled to turn a profit over the years and after its stock has taken a beating in recent months, shedding more than 13% so far in 2023. Late last year the company said it was cutting 13% of its staff, or 700 employees, as part of a major effort to cut costs. Lyft's stock rose about 4% in after-hours trading Monday on the news.

Lyft emphasized Risher's management experience at Amazon and Microsoft, though he has not worked at either in two decades according to his LinkedIn profile. He was the 37th employee of Amazon, and went on to become the e-commerce giant's first head of product and head of US retail, according to a statement from Lyft.

Risher has been a member of the Lyft board since July 2021, and has spent the past 13 years working at a nonprofit he co-founded aimed at getting children to read more.

"I am honored to step into the CEO role at such an important moment in the company's history, and am prepared to take this business to new levels of success," Risher said in a statement.

Green added in a separate statement that building the company over the past 16 years has "been the adventure of a lifetime."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.