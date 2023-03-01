 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell,
Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves,
Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall,
McCracken, McLean, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast
Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi,
New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to heavy rain will overspread the region Thursday
evening through Friday morning. Rainfall totals of 2 to 3
inches are forecast. Localized higher amounts in excess of 4
inches are possible. This amount of rain may cause flooding
of low water crossings, creeks, and streams.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Man who slapped infant for pulling his beard gets probation

Colton Michael Hart caused significant injury to a two-month-old child and has been placed on felony probation.

POCATELLO, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) -- A man who caused significant injury to a two-month-old child has been placed on felony probation.

Colton Michael Hart, 21, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of injuring a child after reaching a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office. At a Feb. 16 sentencing hearing, District Judge Rick Carnaroli suspended a prison sentence of three to 10 years in favor of a 10-year probation period, court records show.

Hart was arrested in May after a police investigation into a reported shaken baby.

Police noted petechial spotting to the baby’s eyelids and blackening and swelling around both eyes. A nurse at Portneuf Medical Center informed officers that the injuries they noted were worse when the baby first arrived at the hospital for treatment.

Hart told police that he slapped the baby after the baby pulled his beard while he was babysitting.

The PMC nurse told officers the baby arrived at the hospital hungry and in a urine-soaked diaper.

Hart’s probation includes a 120-day discretionary jail sentence. Additionally, he has been ordered to pay $845.50 in fees and fines.