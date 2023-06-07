MAP: Track the air quality across the US

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone and Fine Particles
PM 2.5 in the air through tonight for the following Southwest
Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

Particulates and Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults,
and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit
prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

(CNN) — Millions of people across the Northeast, Midwest and mid-Atlantic are under air quality alerts as wildfire smoke originating from Canada wafts over major US cities.

Over 400 fires were still burning across Canada Wednesday afternoon, according to Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair. More than 9 million acres have been charred by wildfires in Canada so far in 2023 — about 15 times the normal burned area for this point in the year.

Use this tool to see how air quality where you live might be affected. The map will be updated every 30 minutes with new data.

NOAA’s Rapid Refresh forecast model shows where the wildfire smoke is expected to move over the next day or so. Oranges, reds and purples indicate the thickest smoke.

NOAA’s Rapid Refresh forecast model shows where the wildfire smoke is expected to move over the next day or so. Oranges, reds and purples indicate the thickest smoke.

