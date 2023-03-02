Maryland mayor resigns after being arrested on more than 50 counts of child pornography

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
White County in southeastern Illinois...
Gallatin County in southern Illinois...
Posey County in southwestern Indiana...
Vanderburgh County in southwestern Indiana...
Henderson County in northwestern Kentucky...
Union County in northwestern Kentucky...

* Until 145 PM CST Friday.

* At 540 AM CST, emergency management reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2
inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 inch
in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Emergency management reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Evansville, Henderson, Mount Vernon, Carmi, Morganfield, Sturgis,
Shawneetown, Breckinridge Center, Melody Hill, Grayville,
Darmstadt, Norris City, Poseyville, Uniontown, Ridgway, New
Harmony, Crossville, Corydon, Enfield and Equality.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1 INCH IN 1 HOUR

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST /10 PM EST/
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST /10 PM EST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Some trees could come down as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST/1 PM EST/ TODAY...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell,
Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves,
Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall,
McCracken, McLean, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast
Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi,
New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Until Noon CST/1 PM EST/ today.

* IMPACTS...Driver safety is a concern early this morning through
the morning commute. The risk for flash flooding will rise
substantially before daylight and may pose a significant danger
for morning commuters and those heading to school. Some homes and
businesses may be affected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall is expected with widespread showers and
thunderstorms. The concern for flash flooding will increase
through mid morning. Widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain is
likely, with some amounts possibly reaching 5 to 7 inches.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Maryland mayor resigns after being arrested on more than 50 counts of child pornography

Maryland mayor resigns after being arrested on more than 50 counts of child pornography

Patrick Wojahn is in custody at the Prince George's County Department of corrections.

 Prince George's County Police

Patrick Wojahn, the mayor of College Park, Maryland, resigned after authorities arrested him on 56 counts of child pornography-related charges, Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz said during a Thursday news conference with Jessica Garth, a representative from the State's Attorney's Office.

Wojahn is in custody at the Prince George's County Department of corrections and will soon meet a commissioner who will make a determination on Wojahn's "bond, or whether he will be held, or whether he will be released on pre-trial release," Garth said.

"If he is not released, he will see a judge. That hearing will most likely be tomorrow," Garth added.

Wojahn sent a letter of resignation Wednesday night, and his resignation is effective as of Thursday, a news release from the city said.

"Mayor Patrick L. Wojahn submitted his letter of resignation as Mayor of the City of College Park, effective immediately on March 2," it said. "Mayor Wojahn has served in this position since 2015 and on Council since 2007. The City of College Park thanks Mayor Wojahn for his many years of dedicated service."

Mayor Pro Tem Denise Mitchell will serve the city in the interim, until a Special Election is held for another mayor, the release said.

An attorney for Wojahn said in an email he's "cooperating fully with law enforcement."

"While too early to comment on the allegations, we will continue to cooperate as the process unfolds," the email added.

In his resignation letter, Wojahn said, "While this investigation does not involve any official city business of any kind, it is in the best interests of our community that I step aside and not serve as a distraction."

College Park city officials are "shocked and disturbed" by the arrest and charges, according to a statement from the city.

"What has come to light in this investigation is a total surprise to us," the statement said, adding, "we encourage our residents to seek any help they feel necessary" as a result of the "distressing and difficult" news.

