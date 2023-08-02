Mega Millions jackpot rises to $1.25 billion after no player wins Tuesday’s drawing

 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky, generally to the east of a line from Albion to
Shawneetown Illinois and on to Hopkinsville Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

.The Flood Watch has been extended until midday Friday. Additional
expected rainfall later today and especially tonight could mean more
flooding, particularly for those areas already hard hit with heavy
rains from last night.

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...The entire Quad State region of southeast Missouri,
southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. There are a couple small rivers forecast
to rise above flood stage overnight and additional rainfall may
further heighten their rise or cause other similar rises on area
rivers.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- More storm development is expected later today and especially
overnight tonight across the Quad State. Depending upon where
you are and how much rainfall you've already had, even one
storm could produce flooding in your area. Tonight's storms
may also repeat over the same areas, so this will aggravate
existing as well as promote and expand additional flood
concerns.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Mega Millions jackpot rises to $1.25 billion after no player wins Tuesday’s drawing

A woman fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket on October 19, 2018, in New York City.

 Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — The Mega Millions grand prize grew further past the billion-dollar mark after no winning ticket claimed the jackpot at Tuesday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing were 8, 24, 30, 45, 61 and Mega Ball 12.

The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Friday night – $1.25 billion – would be the fourth-largest prize in Mega Millions’ history, the lottery said in a news release early Wednesday.

Friday’s anticipated drawing will be the 31st since the jackpot was last won in New York on April 18, according to Mega Millions.

And while no one hit the jackpot Tuesday, the drawing proved lucky for some.

One ticket sold in Texas won $4 million by matching the first five numbers and activating the Megaplier, an option available in most states with an extra $1 purchase, the lottery said.

Six other tickets won $1 million each by matching the first five numbers without the Megaplier. Two of those tickets were sold in California, while the others were sold in Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

“Overall, the total number of winning tickets at all prize levels continues to increase along with the jackpot, and the August 1 drawing produced a total of 4,904,910 winning tickets across all prize tiers,” Mega Millions said in the news release.

The top Mega Millions jackpot to date was $1.537 billion won in South Carolina in 2018. It’s followed by a $1.348 billion ticket that was sold in Maine in January and a $1.337 billion prize last July.

The fourth-largest Mega Millions prize so far was a $1.05 billion prize won by a ticket sold in Michigan in 2021.

Last month, a Powerball ticket sold at a convenience store in Los Angeles matched all numbers to win a $1.08 billion prize – the third-largest Powerball jackpot.

