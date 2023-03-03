Meta is cutting prices for its VR headsets

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...Missouri...Kentucky...
Indiana...

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Carlisle, Fulton, Mississippi,
Ballard, Hickman, Pulaski and Alexander Counties.

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam affecting Ballard and Pulaski
Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Henderson, Vanderburgh,
Daviess, Warrick and Spencer Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Henderson, Vanderburgh,
Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Hardin, Crittenden, Gallatin
and Union Counties.

.Over the next couple days the Ohio River will rise to minor flood
stage.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Moderate
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 345 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO LATE FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night to late Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 27.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage early Monday
morning to 35.7 feet Tuesday evening. It will then fall early
Wednesday morning. It will rise to 35.7 feet early Wednesday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 60 mph. Wind
gusts should decrease after 6 PM, when gusts in the 40 to 50
mph range are possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST /10 PM EST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

&&

Meta is cutting prices for its VR headsets

Meta is cutting prices for its VR headsets

A Meta employee demonstrates the Meta Quest Pro VR Headset in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 4.

 Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Meta is cutting prices for two of its virtual reality headsets as it continues trying to boost adoption for the nascent technology on which it has bet its future.

The company announced Friday that it is slashing the price of its higher-end Meta Quest Pro headset by some $500, bringing its cost to $999, roughly six months after it was released. Meta is also lowering the price of its Quest 2 headset from $499.99 to $429.99.

The price cut for the Quest 2 will go into effect in more than a dozen countries including the United States on Sunday. The Quest Pro price drop will take effect the same day in the United States and Canada and on March 15 in all other countries where it is sold.

"Our goal has always been to create hardware that's affordable for as many people as possible to take advantage of all that VR has to offer," the company said in a blog post.

Facebook rebranded as Meta in late 2021 as it outlined a bold vision to build a future, immersive version of the internet called the "metaverse," powered by VR technology. But more than a year later, its metaverse ambitions still feel far away.

The Quest 2 headset is popular in its category but remains a niche product overall. The Quest Pro launched with a high price tag intended for enterprise customers, making it unlikely to move the needle with everyday consumers. And Meta's flagship social VR app Horizon Worlds can feel like a ghost town (albeit a ghost town with laser tag).

Meta lost $13.7 billion last year in its "Reality Labs" unit, which houses its VR and metaverse efforts. The company said that Reality Labs revenue fell 17% in the fourth quarter compared to the year prior due to lower sales of its Quest 2 headset.

Those losses may be harder for Meta to stomach at a time when the company is cutting thousands of jobs and focusing on making 2023 a "year of efficiency." But in the blog post Friday, Meta said it is "committed to building a successful VR market for developers, businesses, and creators to thrive in."

"VR is a powerful social platform and creative technology, and the more people with access to it, the better," the company said. "Like you, we're in this for the long haul."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.