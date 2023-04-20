Meta phased out Covid-19 content labels after finding they did little to combat misinformation, Oversight Board says

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND MUCH OF WESTERN KENTUCKY... The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM CDT /noon EDT/ this morning to 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081, 082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones 010, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. * Winds...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent. * Impacts...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&