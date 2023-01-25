Meta says it will restore Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts

Facebook-parent Meta said on Wednesday that it has decided to restore former President Donald Trump's accounts on Facebook and Instagram in the coming weeks, just over two years after suspending him in the wake of the January 6 Capitol attack.
"We will be reinstating Mr. Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts in the coming weeks. However, we are doing so with new guardrails in place to deter repeat offenses," the company said.
This is a developing story. More to come...
