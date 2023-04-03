Micron Technology: China probes US chip maker for cybersecurity risks as tech tension escalates

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central White, Warrick, Vanderburgh, Spencer, southern Gibson, northern Posey and southeastern Pike Counties through 230 AM CDT/330 AM EDT/... At 147 AM CDT/247 AM EDT/, trained weather spotters reported strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of New Harmony to 6 miles northwest of Grandview. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Santa Claus around 205 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Poseyville, Blairsville, Cynthiana, Kasson, Haubstadt, Darmstadt and Melody Hill. This includes the following highways... Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 9 and 30. Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 4 and 60. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN; MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH