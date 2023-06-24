 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Today, Saturday, June 24th, for the following Southwest Indiana
counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Montana legislators receive suspicious packages with white powder

  • Updated
  • 0
Montana legislators receive suspicious packages with white powder

A view of the Montana State Capitol is seen here on May 3 in Helena, Montana.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

(CNN) — Montana legislators are the latest lawmakers to receive “anonymous, threatening letters containing white powder,” amid an FBI investigation into similar incidents across the country, according to state officials.

On Thursday, Republican state lawmakers in Tennessee received threatening letters containing a suspicious substance. The letters were sent to GOP lawmakers’ offices inside the Cordell Hull state office building on the grounds of the state Capitol in Nashville, officials said. The FBI said the letters had an “unknown substance.”

Last week, about 100 letters containing a white powder were sent to public officials across Kansas.

“At least two Montana legislators have received suspicious packages in the mail containing a white powder. At this time, both are fine and law enforcement is investigating and will be testing the substance,” the state Senate GOP tweeted.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte on Friday said he’s “received disturbing reports that Montana legislators are receiving anonymous, threatening letters containing white powder. The state will bring to bear whatever resources are needed to support law enforcement officers as they investigate.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.