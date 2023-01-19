 Skip to main content
Mother, boyfriend arrested in Sacramento child torture case

Rosaisela Estrada and Miqueas Romero have been arrested in Sacramento on child endangerment three months after a two-year-old was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

 Sacramento County Sheriff/KOVR

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) -- A couple has been arrested in Sacramento on child endangerment three months after a two-year-old was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Rosaisela Estrada and 20-year-old Miqueas Romero were arrested in recent weeks after the child underwent surgery at UC Davis Medical Center for internal injuries and several fractures in October 2022.

Medical staff at the hospital noted how the child had several fractures and extensive bruising. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office Child Abuse Bureau was notified.

Detectives say Estrada is the child's mother while Romero is her boyfriend. Estrada was arrested back on Dec. 20, 2022 on suspicion of child endangerment and has remained in custody.

Romero was then arrested on Jan. 14, 2023 after detectives continued to investigate the case. He is facing charges of torture and child endangerment.

The child has been released from the hospital, the sheriff's office says, and is continuing to recover.

Romero is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday; Estrada will face a judge on Thursday.