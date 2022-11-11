Musk's Twitter may have already violated its latest FTC consent order, legal experts say

Weather Alert

Light snow tonight into Saturday morning... A system will spread light snow across the region tonight into Saturday morning. Warm ground temperatures should prevent much in the way of accumulations. However, a dusting to a half an inch is possible, primarily on elevated surfaces. Travel impacts are not anticipated at this time due to warm pavement temperatures. Much colder temperatures will be moving into the region as well with wind chills falling into the low to mid 20s by Saturday morning.