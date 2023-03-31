 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...Illinois...Missouri...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo.


.River levels are falling, or will begin to fall within the next 24
hours, along the Ohio River. All points are forecast to fall below
flood stage by Sunday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 37.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 24.5 feet Sunday,
April 09.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /2 PM EDT/ THIS
AFTERNOON TO 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 1 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be locally much stronger in any
severe thunderstorm activity.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

NATO bans TikTok on devices

  • 0

NATO has officially banned staffers from downloading the social media app TikTok onto their NATO-provided devices, citing security concerns, according to two NATO officials familiar with the matter.

NATO officials sent a note to staff on Friday morning announcing the ban, the officials said. The note made the ban official, but TikTok was not really usable on NATO-issued devices before, anyway, the officials said, because of internal tech restrictions.

"Cyber security is a top priority for NATO. NATO has robust requirements for determining applications for official business use. TikTok is not accessible on NATO devices," a senior NATO official told CNN.

NATO is the latest governmental body to ban the app over concerns that the Chinese government could have access to TikTok users' data through its Chinese parent company, Bytedance. The US, UK, Norway, European Parliament and other nations have already banned the app from government-issued devices.

TikTok's CEO Shou Chew stressed to US lawmakers earlier this month that the company is completely independent from Beijing, and said that he has "seen no evidence that the Chinese government has access to that data; they have never asked us, we have not provided it."

He added that TikTok is moving its data into the US, to be stored on US soil by the American company Oracle.

"So the risk would be similar to any government going to an American company, asking for data," he said.

Still, western governments remain skeptical.

TikTok should be "ended one way or another," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Congress earlier this month in a separate hearing, on the same day Chew was testifying. "Clearly, we, the administration and others are seized with the challenge that it poses and are taking action to address it."

CNN has reached out to TikTok for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.