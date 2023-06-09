 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5
in the air today, June 9th, for the following Southwest Indiana
counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

A Particulate Alert is issued when the concentration of fine
particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may
exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
articulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Netflix password crackdown boosts new subscribers to highest level since Covid began

  • Updated
  • 0
Early results indicate Netflix’s new plan to boost its bottom line by cracking down on password sharing in the United States is paying off.

 Joan Cros/NurPhoto/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Early results indicate Netflix’s new plan to boost its bottom line by cracking down on password sharing in the United States is paying off.

The streaming service has seen a bigger jump in new subscriber sign-ups as a result of the crackdown than it did in the early days of the Covid pandemic. That’s according to data collected by streaming analytics company Antenna, which reported Friday that Netflix had its “four single largest days” of new user sign-ups in the United States in late May in the more than four years that firm has been measuring the service.

Netflix added 100,000 new accounts on both May 26 and May 27, shortly after the crackdown went into effect, Antenna’s data found. In the following days, Netflix has seen a more than 100% increase in sign-ups from the prior 60-day average.

“These exceed the spikes in sign-ups Antenna observed during the initial US Covid-19 lockdowns in March and April 2020,” the firm said in a report. It also noted that “cancels also increased during this period, but not as much as sign-ups.”

Netflix (NFLX) shares popped on the news, rising nearly 2% in early trading Friday. Shares have climbed over 27%, to about $415, over the last month.

For years, Netflix turned a blind eye to password sharing because it was fueling growth. But the streamer suffered heavy subscriber losses last year, and said that password sharing hurt its revenues and therefore limited its ability to invest in new content.

It has previously estimated that more than 100 million households worldwide share an account.

Last month, the service alerted US subscribers that if they share passwords with people outside of their household, they would have to add an extra member to their account for an additional $7.99 monthly fee — or sign up for a new account. It also plans to block users with unauthorized passwords.

The company started to clamp down on password sharing in several countries earlier this year, including Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain.

Netflix recently reported a net increase of 1.75 million global streaming subscribers in the first quarter, up nearly 5% from the same period in the prior year, but below the more than 3 million Wall Street analysts had expected.

Netflix said in an earnings call last month that it has seen a “cancel reaction in each market when we announce the news” about the paid sharing option, but then it sees “increased acquisition and revenue.”

The-CNN-Wire

