New 'Lord of the Rings' movie series in the works at Warner Bros.

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Hardin, Gallatin, Union and
Crittenden Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Posey, Union, Vanderburgh
and Henderson Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Spencer, Warrick, Daviess,
Vanderburgh and Henderson Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon,
Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 36.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 AM CST Thursday was 36.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 36.3 feet this evening. It
will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening to 27.4
feet early Tuesday morning. It will rise to 27.5 feet early
Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
36.2 feet on 03/17/2006.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

A New 'Lord of the Rings' movie series is in the works at Warner Bros. Elijah Wood, pictured here, starred as Frodo Baggins in the "Lord of the Rings" movie trilogy.

 New Line Cinema/Everett Collection

It is one of the most beloved movie series of all time, but Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy only scratched the surface of the rich world of Middle-earth created by J.R.R. Tolkien.

And "multiple" new movies set in Middle-earth are in the works, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced on Thursday in an earnings call, after studio heads Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy signed a deal with Freemode, a division of Swedish entertainment company Embracer Group, which acquired the movie rights to Tolkien's work in August last year. (Warner Bros. Discovery is the parent company of CNN.)

Warner Bros. will produce the movies together with sister company New Line Cinema and Freemode, "expanding upon the much-loved world and characters of Middle-earth," a statement released by Embracer read.

Currently, New Line and Warner Bros. Animation are in production on an anime movie "The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim," a story set 183 years before the events of "The Lord of the Rings," recounting the fate of Helm Hammerhand, a King of Rohan.

Neither the cost of the deal nor the creative team were revealed, although Jackson and his collaborators Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens told CNN in a statement that Warner Bros. and Embracer have kept them "in the loop" and that they "look forward to speaking with them further to hear their vision for the franchise moving forward."

Jackson's original trilogy, released between 2001 and 2003, was widely acclaimed, collecting 17 Academy Awards and generating almost $3 billion at the box office.

Other adaptations of Tolkien's books have since been produced for the big and small screens.

Jackson's "The Hobbit" movie trilogy also generated almost $3 billion in global receipts, while Amazon, which owns the TV rights to "The Lord of the Rings," released its first season of "The Rings of Power" in 2022.

"Twenty years ago, New Line took an unprecedented leap of faith to realize the incredible stories, characters and world of 'The Lord of the Rings' on the big screen," De Luca and Abdy said in a statement.

"But for all the scope and detail lovingly packed into the two trilogies, the vast, complex and dazzling universe dreamed up by J.R.R. Tolkien remains largely unexplored on film. The opportunity to invite fans deeper into the cinematic world of Middle-earth is an honor," they added.

