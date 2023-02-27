New York Times: Twitter lays off another 10% of staff

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central White, Wabash, Edwards, Gallatin, Warrick, Vanderburgh, Gibson, Posey and Pike Counties through 730 AM CST/830 AM EST/... At 631 AM CST/731 AM EST/, Doppler radar was tracking a line of showers and isolated thunderstorms extending from 9 miles south of Schnell to 7 miles northwest of Carmi to near Ridgway. Movement was northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Crossville around 635 AM CST. Grayville and West Salem around 640 AM CST. Albion and Lancaster around 645 AM CST. Mount Vernon around 650 AM CST. Other locations in the path of these storms include Mount Carmel, Princeton, Patoka, Blairsville, Kasson, Darmstadt, Cynthiana, Fort Branch and Haubstadt. This includes the following highways... Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 1 and 50. Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 1 and 53. Interstate 64 in Illinois between Mile Markers 122 and 130. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH