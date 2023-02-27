New York Times: Twitter lays off another 10% of staff

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central White,
Wabash, Edwards, Gallatin, Warrick, Vanderburgh, Gibson, Posey and
Pike Counties through 730 AM CST/830 AM EST/...

At 631 AM CST/731 AM EST/, Doppler radar was tracking a line of
showers and isolated thunderstorms extending from 9 miles south of
Schnell to 7 miles northwest of Carmi to near Ridgway. Movement was
northeast at 75 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Crossville around 635 AM CST.
Grayville and West Salem around 640 AM CST.
Albion and Lancaster around 645 AM CST.
Mount Vernon around 650 AM CST.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Mount Carmel,
Princeton, Patoka, Blairsville, Kasson, Darmstadt, Cynthiana, Fort
Branch and Haubstadt.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 1 and 50.
Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 1 and 53.
Interstate 64 in Illinois between Mile Markers 122 and 130.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 3 AM CST to 3 PM CST today.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...At the onset of the wind event, a narrow
line of showers and isolated thunderstorms may help to further
enhance wind gusts early this morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

New York Times: Twitter lays off another 10% of staff

  • 0

Twitter's massive job cuts continued this weekend, as the company cut about 10% of its remaining staff, according to a report in the New York Times.

The latest axing of about 200 jobs takes the company's headcount down to under 2,000 staffers, according to the Times. That's down from the 7,500 who worked for the social media platform before Elon Musk bought the company last fall for $44 billion.

The paper reported that the cuts hit product managers, data scientists and engineers who worked on machine learning and site reliability, which, it said, helps keep Twitter's various features online. The "monetization infrastructure team," which maintains the services through which Twitter makes money, was reduced to fewer than eight people from 30, according to the report.

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment from CNN on the Times report.

Twitter has been losing advertisers since Musk took over. Ad revenue had been responsible for more than 90% of company revenue. Musk's plans to raise revenue directly from Twitter users by selling verification of accounts has thus far not worked as planned.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you