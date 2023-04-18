No words were exchanged before a White homeowner shot a Black teen who rang his doorbell, according to statements to police

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT /9 AM EDT/ THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Illinois and southwest Indiana. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT /9 AM EDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plants located in sheltered locations will have the greatest chance of being impacted by frost. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&