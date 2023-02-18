Norfolk Southern CEO meets with East Palestine residents after promising to 'help make things right'

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky... Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. .Due to recent heavy rain, the Ohio River is expected to continue to rise into next week, reaching minor flood stage at Newburgh Dam Monday morning. For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. * WHEN...From Monday morning to Friday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 30.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Monday morning to a crest of 41.9 feet Wednesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage by early Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. &&