Nurse becomes a living organ donor for her mom -- twice

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills of 5 to 10 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...People in locations experiencing periodic power blackouts should use extreme caution if venturing outdoors. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A wind chill advisory means that very cold air and strong winds will combine to generate wind chills of 10 below zero to 25 below zero. This will result in frostbite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors...make sure you wear a hat and gloves. &&