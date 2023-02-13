 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Tree limbs may be knocked down, travel in high profile
vehicles may be difficult. Power outages are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds are expected to
reach 30 mph or greater for longer than one hour...or wind gusts
are expected to reach 40 mph for any duration.

&&

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile repaired after catalytic converter stolen in Las Vegas

  • Updated
  • 0
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile repaired after catalytic converter stolen in Las Vegas

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile had to make a pit stop on Friday after thieves targeted the iconic vehicle.

 KVVU

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) -- The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile had to make a pit stop on Friday after thieves targeted the iconic vehicle.

The catalytic converter on the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels was stolen, according to Joseph Rodriguez with Penske Trucks.

According to Rodriguez, his team at Penske helped give the vehicle a temporary repair so it could get back on the road.

Rodriguez said staff at Penske near West Hacienda Avenue and South Decatur Boulevard sealed up where the catalytic converter had been cut.

The iconic vehicle was back on the road and able to make it to its first stop of the weekend. The Weinermobile has a stop planned on Saturday and Sunday as well.

Recommended for you