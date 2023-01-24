Overnight shooting in Yakima, Washington, leaves 3 dead, suspect at large

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&