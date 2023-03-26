Philadelphia officials closely monitor drinking water after a chemical spill in the Delaware River

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. Ohio River at Shawneetown. Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam. Ohio River at Cairo. Ohio River at Mount Vernon. Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam. .Recent heavy rainfall is resulting in rises on the Ohio River. The river is forecast to rise above flood stage at several locations during the first half of the week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. * WHEN...From late tonight to early Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs. The river is 2500 feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky side. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 36.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 40.7 feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&