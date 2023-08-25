 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 102.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Pilot confirmed dead in US military jet crash in San Diego

  • 0
Pilot confirmed dead in US military jet crash in San Diego

The pilot of a US Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet that crashed Thursday night near San Diego has been confirmed dead, according to a statement from the unit. The pilot was the only person aboard the aircraft.

 Mapbox

(CNN) — The pilot of a US Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet that crashed Thursday night near San Diego has been confirmed dead, according to a statement from the unit. The pilot was the only person aboard the aircraft.

Search and rescue teams sent out after the crash found the pilot at the scene and confirmed that he had been killed, the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing and Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina said in a statement.

“With a heavy heart, our condolences go to the Marine’s family during this time,” the statement said.

The service member’s identity will not be released “until 24 hours after all next-of-kin notifications have been completed,” the Marines said.

The crash site is on US government property in the vicinity of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, “and there are no indications of damage to property on the ground,” the Marines said earlier Friday.

An investigation into the crash has begun, according to the Marines.

The F/A-18 Hornet is the nation’s first all-weather fighter and attack aircraft, and is considered “the workhorse of Marine Corps tactical aviation,” according to Naval Air Systems Command.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.