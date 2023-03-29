 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo.

.Heavy rain that occurred late last week will continue to cause
rising levels on the Ohio River.  The river is expected to crest at
all points by Friday, and fall below flood stage at all points by
late in the weekend.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 39.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 16.6 feet
Saturday, April 08.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


Pope Francis hospitalized for a respiratory infection, Vatican spokesperson says

  • Updated
Pope Francis MGN

Pope Francis has a respiratory infection and will need to spend "a few days" in the hospital, the Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement on Wednesday.

"In recent days Pope Francis complained of some respiratory difficulties and this afternoon he went to Policlinico A. Gemelli for some medical checks," Bruni said. "The outcome of the same showed a respiratory infection (excluding Covid 19 infection) that will require a few days of appropriate hospital medical therapy. Pope Francis is touched by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayer."

This is a developing story

