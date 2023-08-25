 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 102.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Residents near a Marathon Petroleum refinery fire in Louisiana ordered to evacuate

Smoke and flames are pictured rising from a refinery storage tank in Garyville, Louisiana. Residents within a mile of the refinery must temporarily evacuate, according to an email from Marathon Petroleum Corp.

 Jessie Oubre III

(CNN) — Residents within a mile of a fire at a refinery storage tank in Garyville, Louisiana, must temporarily evacuate, according to an email from Marathon Petroleum Corp.

The company said the fire is contained to the refinery’s property, about 40 miles west of New Orleans, and there have been no injuries.

“As a precautionary measure, St. John the Baptist Parish is requiring residents within a one-mile radius of the part of the refinery closest to the fire to temporarily evacuate to locations the Parish is making available,” Marathon said in a news release.

CNN has reached out to the Parish emergency management, Fire Department, and to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality for more information.

“As always, our main priority is to ensure the safety of our employees and contractors, our neighbors within our surrounding community, first responders, and to limit environmental impact,” Marathon Petroleum Corp. said. “An investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the release.”

