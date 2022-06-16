 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values 100 to 110 degrees this afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Today makes 4 to 5 straight days of
prolonged heat and humidity, which can have cumulative effects
to those susceptible to heat related illness. This extreme heat
looks like it will last through Friday, at least for some parts
of the region, so either an extension of the Warning or
potentially an Advisory will likely be added for a portion of
the region in upcoming forecasts. Some relief is on the way for
the weekend. However, the heat will return with a vengeance next
week, with triple digit highs in the forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or
spend time outside. Know the signs and symptoms of heat
exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting
clothing when possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved
to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call
9 1 1.

Revlon files for bankruptcy

Revlon, the 90-year-old cosmetics giant, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection because of its crippling debt and mounting celebrity competition.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Revlon, the 90-year-old cosmetics giant, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection because of its crippling debt and mounting celebrity competition.

The nail polish and lipstick maker said the move will allow it to "strategically reorganize" its finances, pointing to "liquidity constraints" sparked by supply chain disruptions and inflation. Revlon is receiving $575 million in debtor-in-possession financing to help support its day-to-day operations.

"Today's filing will allow Revlon to offer our consumers the iconic products we have delivered for decades, while providing a clearer path for our future growth," said Revlon CEO Debra Perelman in a release. She added that its "challenging capital structure has limited our ability to navigate macro-economic issues in order to meet this demand."

Revlon in recent years lost shelf space and sales to startups backed by celebrities, such as Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics and Rihanna's Fenty Beauty.

It has also been hit by supply issues, made worse by the Covid-19 pandemic. Resulting product shortages were another major factor in tipping Revlon into bankruptcy, and analysts have said they were unlikely to be resolved in the near-term.

The company was founded in 1932 by brothers Charles and Joseph Revson and Charles Lachman. Revlon went public in 1996 and in 2016 bought by Elizabeth Arden in an $870 million skincare bet to fend off competition. It houses several top brands, including Britney Spears Fragrances and Christina Aguilera Fragrances.

It also made headlines two years ago when Citigroup accidentally sent nearly $900 million of its own money to Revlon's lenders. A judge ruled that the bank couldn't recover the money.

Revlon's sales lagged over the years and in 2021 fell 22% from its 2017 levels. Shares have fallen more than 80% since the beginning of the year.

-- Reuters contributed to this report.

