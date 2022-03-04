 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.The Ohio River from Newburgh to Golconda will remain in flood at
least until early next week.

For the Ohio River...including Shawneetown...Moderate flooding is
forecast.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY, MARCH 14TH...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Monday, March 14th.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 43.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage early Monday
morning to 34.9 feet and then begin rising early Tuesday
morning. It will then rise above flood stage early Thursday
afternoon to 39.8 feet Sunday, March 13th. It will fall below
flood stage again Monday, March 14th.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

Russia Says it's Blocking Access to Facebook

Russia says it's blocking access to Facebook

Russia is blocking Facebook in the country. In response, Meta says it's working to restore services.

 Adobe Stock

Russia moved to block access to Facebook within its borders on Friday, seeking to shut down the world's biggest social media platform and drawing a rebuke from the Biden administration.

"In March 2022, a decision was made to block access to the Facebook network (owned by Meta Platforms, Inc.) in the Russian Federation," said a statement from Roskomnadzor, Russia's communications regulator.

The Russian government said its decision came after Facebook had limited access to state media channels including RT and Sputnik. Russian officials accused Facebook of more than two dozen cases of "discrimination" against Russian media.

Roskomnadzor said its bid to cut off Facebook from Russian users was intended "to prevent violations of the key principles of the free flow of information and unhindered access Russian users to Russian media on foreign Internet platforms."

In response, Meta president of global affairs Nick Clegg said the company was doing "everything we can to restore our services" but that "millions of ordinary Russians" will soon "find themselves cut off from reliable information.

"The move to crack down on Facebook prompted White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki to respond during Friday's press briefing.

"This is part of their effort, as you know, to cut off a range of information from their public," Psaki said, highlighting steps Russia has taken to limit the flow of information about the war in Ukraine. "This is a pattern. This is not necessarily a new approach that they have taken, but to crack down on information in their country to reach the people. So, certainly we are deeply concerned about this and concerned about the threat to freedom of speech in the country."

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.