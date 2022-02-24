Russia's attack on Ukraine means these prices are going even higher

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana... Ohio River at Golconda, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and Newburgh Dam. .Recent heavy rainfall will continue to cause rises on the Ohio River into next week. For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 43.2 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 43.5 feet early Saturday afternoon. It will then fall to 42.9 feet and begin rising again Tuesday morning. It will rise to 43.4 feet Friday, March 04. It will then fall again but remain above flood stage. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&