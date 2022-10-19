School bus slams into welcome sign, driver seriously injured

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical fire weather conditions expected Thursday...

.An increase in southwest winds is expected Thursday. These winds
will only bring a small increase in moisture while afternoon high
temperatures are expected to be 10 to 15 degrees warmer than
Wednesday. This will combine with very dry fuels in the area due
to the persistent drought to create critical fire danger across
the region Thursday.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR
low relative humidity and gusty southwest winds FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, 022, 075, 076, 076,
077, 078, 080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085, 085, 086, 086,
086, 087, 087, 087, 088, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 098,
100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 075, 076, 077, 078, 080, 081,
082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, and
094.Fire weather zones 081, 082, 085, 086, 087, and 088.Fire
weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010,
011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, and
022.Fire weather zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108,
109, 110, 111, 112, and 114. This is all of southern Illinois,
southeast Missouri, southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WIND...20 foot wind of 13-17 mph from the southwest.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum afternoon relative humidity of 18 to 23
percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

School bus slams into welcome sign, driver seriously injured

  • Updated
  • 0
School bus slams into welcome sign, driver seriously injured

The driver of a school bus was seriously injured when the bus slammed into the steel support pillar of the famous welcome sign at the entrance to Forest Hills on Tuesday morning.

 KDKA

FOREST HILLS, Pennsylvania (KDKA) -- The driver of a school bus was seriously injured when the bus slammed into the steel support pillar of the famous welcome sign at the entrance to Forest Hills on Tuesday morning.

The crash was first reported a little after 10 a.m. on Ardmore Boulevard, near the Taco Bell, at Kenmore and Sumner Avenues.

The driver of the Lincoln Coach Lines bus had just dropped off a load of students at a Pittsburgh Public School, officials at the scene said. No students were injured.

However, the driver was rushed to a local hospital. He is stable, Allegheny County police said.

It took crews about 30 minutes to pull him from the wreckage. A Good Samaritan stopped at the scene and stayed with the driver until he was freed.

"The man was just sitting like this in the vehicle. He looked like he was still conscious, just kind of shaken up," said Kenny Ferree, the witness. "I crawled up into the wreckage, the closest I could get to him. His head was bleeding. I had nothing with me; I'm covered in blood. I took my shirt off and I wrapped my shirt around his head and put his head back and I held him."

The front of the bus was mangled, with the engine landing on the ground near the wreck.

Crews at the scene have not yet determined the cause of the crash. Collision reconstruction officers are investigating.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

Recommended for you