Scooter lithium battery investigated as cause of 5-alarm Bronx blaze, fire department says

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana... Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Crittenden, Gallatin, Hardin and Union Counties. Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Warrick, Henderson, Vanderburgh, Spencer and Daviess Counties. Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Posey and Union Counties. Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Posey, Union, Henderson and Vanderburgh Counties. .Runoff from recent heavy rain is forecast to send the Ohio River above flood stage at several points through Monday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon. * WHEN...From Monday evening to Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 27.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 35.7 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. &&