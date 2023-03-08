 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...Missouri...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon...J.T. Myers Dam...Shawneetown...
Olmsted Dam...and Cairo.

.River levels have crested or will crest along the Ohio River over
the next 24 hours. Minor flooding is expected to end on all points
by early next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 35.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tonight and continue falling to 23.9 feet Saturday,
March 18.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Senators warn Big Tech on Section 230: 'Reform is coming'

US senators said Wednesday that bipartisan support is growing for revising a federal immunity law for tech platforms and websites known as Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a warning aimed squarely at large social media platforms.

"Here's a message to Big Tech: Reform is coming," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who chaired a technology subcommittee hearing to consider changes to the law.

"I can't predict it'll be in the next couple of weeks, or the next couple of months," Blumenthal said. "But if you listen, you will hear a mounting consensus and a demand from the American public that we need to act in a bipartisan way."

Wednesday marked the second hearing in a month by members of the Senate Judiciary Committee who have vowed to expand the number and kinds of lawsuits tech platforms may have to face.

Lawmakers from both parties praised the Supreme Court for considering Section 230 when it heard Gonzalez v. Google, a case about whether YouTube can be sued for algorithmically suggesting terrorist-created videos to users. The case could have major repercussions for how social media sites rank, present and promote content online.

But the senators said that however the Court rules, it is up to Congress to rewrite the law so that members of the public can take platforms to court and hold them accountable.

Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, a vocal tech industry critic, acknowledged that the effort to revise Section 230 has been "very slow."

"As a Republican, I would love to blame that on my Democrat colleagues," Hawley said. "But the sad fact of the matter is, Republicans are just as much to blame, if not more."

Republicans and Democrats have generally agreed that changing Section 230 should be a legislative priority, but they have disagreed about why and how the law should be updated. Where Republicans have attacked Section 230 for allegedly giving tech platforms a free pass to remove conservative content, Democrats have said the problem with the law is that it immunizes platforms despite their failure to remove misinformation and hate speech.

"My own side of the aisle, when it comes to vindicating the rights of citizens to get into court, to have their day in court, is often very, very slow to endorse that approach and very, very wary," Hawley said. "But I think the time has come to say we must give individuals, we must give parents, we must give kids and victims that most basic right."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.