September 29, 2022 Hurricane Ian updates

The FL Turnpike is closed for the northbound lanes at mile marker 254 and southbound lanes at mile marker 267 in Orange County due to significant flooding. Additionally, the central FL Service Plazas remain closed until the storm passes.
Water is at least waist deep in Orlo Vista. The OCSO Emergency Response Team is making rescues. When the OCSO Emergency Response Team goes out after a major storm, they ride in our High-Water Rescue Vehicle. This vehicle can safely drive through large pools of water and over storm debris.
Florida Highway Patrol/Twitter
Orange County Sheriff's Office
Orange County Sheriff's Office
Orange County Sheriff's Office
A Coast Guard flyover of Fort Myers is pictured.
US Coast Guard
US Coast Guard
US Coast Guard
A tree is pictured fallen on a truck in Tampa, Florida after damage from Hurricane Ian on September 29.
Denise Royal/CNN
Denise Royal/CNN
Flooding from Hurricane Ian is shown on the streets of Marco Island, Florida on September 28.
Jason Beal
Jason Beal
Jason Beal
Jason Beal
Jason Beal
A bridge on the Sanibel Causeway collapsed during Hurricane Ian.
WBBH
WESH reporter Tony Atkins rescues woman from her car that was stuck in flood waters from Hurricane Ian.
WESH
The Venice Theater takes damage during Hurricane Ian.
City of Venice, Florida
Fort Myers Fire Department assess damage and needs within the City of Fort Myers post Hurricane Ian.
Fort Myers Fire Department
Estero Fire Rescue clear streets and evacuating those that need help following Hurricane Ian.
Estero Fire Rescue
Equipment currently staged at Tallahassee International Airport to assist people impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Tallahassee Intl Airport
Hurricane Ian causes down wires and trees in Pasco County.
Pasco County Sheriff's Office
A fallen tree partially blocked the westbound lane in Pasco County.
Pasco County Sheriff's Office
Hurricane Ian floods a home in Naples, FL
Lauren Barlow
Lauren Barlow
Emergency responders evacuated 61 residents living in Naval base housing at Naval Station Key West from Hurricane Ian.
US Fleet Forces
Flooding along Gulfshore Boulevard in Naples, Florida due to Hurricane Ian.
City of Naples
A view along the shore of the north side of Memorial Causeway, where several boats have washed up amid the winds of Hurricane Ian.
Clearwater Police
A satellite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Ian approaching Florida on Wednesday at 2:41 p.m. ET.