Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT
CST TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...South wind gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois not included in the High
Wind Warning. Southwest Indiana, and the Pennyrile region of
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Tuesday from midday to late evening.

* IMPACTS...Tree limbs may be knocked down, travel in high
profile vehicles may be difficult. Power outages are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds are expected to
reach 30 mph or greater for longer than one hour...or wind gusts
are expected to reach 40 mph for any duration.

&&

Several US mobile carriers suffer technical difficulties

  • 0

Several US mobile carriers experienced technical difficulties Monday night.

DownDetector, a website that tracks service problems and outages, indicated that AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon and Boost Mobile all experienced a spike in reports Monday night.

It was unclear if the problems were connected.

Neville Ray, president of technology for T-Mobile, tweeted late Monday that the company was "addressing a 3rd party fiber interruption issue that has intermittently impacted some voice, messaging and data services in several areas."

Ray later tweeted that T-Mobile had "seen significant improvement and [is] operating at near normal levels."

It was unclear which geographical areas were affected by the issues.

AT&T, Verizon and Boost Mobile could not be immediately reached for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

