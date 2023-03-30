Some 911 calls from Nashville's Covenant School shooting are released

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana... Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo. .The Ohio River at Newburgh and Mount Vernon will fall below flood by tomorrow afternoon, and crests are expected J.T Myers, Shawneetown, Olmsted and Cairo by tonight. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 38.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 20.3 feet Sunday, April 09. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. &&