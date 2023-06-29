Sriracha sauce is selling for as much as $120 amid prolonged shortage

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /NOON EDT/ TO 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and western Kentucky. * WHEN...From 11 AM CDT /noon EDT/ to 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thunderstorms today over southwest Indiana, the Wabash Valley of southern Illinois, and areas of northwest Kentucky will delay the start of the hazardous heat until Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. &&