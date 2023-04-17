 Skip to main content
Suspect charged after missing men found, one dismembered, in storage unit

  Updated
  • 0

MEDFORD, Massachusetts (WBZ) -- The bodies of two missing Medford men were found in a Brighton storage facility, including one who was dismembered, authorities announced on Sunday.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan's office released photos of Pavel Vekshin and Kiryl Schukin on Friday, looking for more information on their disappearances.

The men were reported missing on April 9. On Sunday, Ryan confirmed the men were found dead in a storage unit on North Beacon Street in Brighton early Saturday morning.

Schukin, 37, was found with multiple stab wounds. Ryan said Schukin's body was dismembered and found in rubber storage bins in the facility. Veshkin also died of stab wounds, police said.

Investigators said they found bleach, rubber gloves, and items belonging to both men.

Ryan announced Sunday that 37-year-old Leonid Volkov of Medford, who knew both victims, was charged with murder.

According to prosecutors, Schukin was the guarantor of the lease for Volkov's apartment.

"As a result of a dispute, Mc. Schukin had recently declined to continue in that role as grantor on the lease and that refusal was resulting in Mr. Volkov's eviction from the apartment," said Ryan.

Investigators said Volkov and Schukin met in a rented U-Haul truck, which Volkov was driving on March 29. Volkov was allegedly seen entering and leaving the victims' building after the last time they were seen.

The U-Haul was found at the storage facility. Prosecutors allege that Volkov was using the truck to bring items from the victims' Locust Street apartment to the storage unit.

"We believe at this point he was transporting any number of items," said Ryan. "With specificity of whether that includes the bodies or body parts, we are not prepared to answer that," said Ryan.

Volkov was arrested in North Attleboro Saturday night and is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Somerville District Court.

