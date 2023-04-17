Suspect charged after missing men found, one dismembered, in storage unit

Weather Alert

...Gusty Winds and Elevated Fire Conditions Through This Afternoon... Gusty westerly winds will continue through this afternoon, sustained around 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph. The strongest gusts are expected to be across portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and northwest Kentucky. This may cause small tree limbs to break and loose outdoor objects to be blown around. In addition to the gusty winds, relative humidity values of 15 to 25 percent are present across the region. This combination of winds and low humidity will lead to elevated fire weather concerns. Caution should be used in any outdoor burning.